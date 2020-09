German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Monday announced opening the bookings of its mid-size SUV, AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe, from September 8.

The GLE-class mid-size luxury SUV, which will be the first AMG 53 series hitting the Indian road, is scheduled to be launched in the domestic market on September 23.

Mercedes-Benz India will open the bookings of the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coup , from September 8 onwards, the carmaker said on Monday.

Mercedes-Benz India had displayed the SUV at the 2020 Auto Show at Greater Noida in February this year.