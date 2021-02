German carmaker Mercedes-Benz teased its new C-Class earlier this week, and the model is set to make its debut on February 23. The fifth-generation C-Class comes seven years after the fourth-generation car, which reportedly sold 2.5 million units across the globe.

The car is expected to be bigger and more luxurious than its predecessors. In terms of design, it draws inspiration from S-Class, the German carmaker's flagship vehicle.

"Upgrade your comfort zone," the company said in a media release on Monday, adding Mercedes-Benz will reveal the new C-Class under this claim in a digital world premiere on February 23.

Take a first glimpse at our all new @MercedesBenz C-Class Sedan and Estate which will be announced soon! #CClass #Mercedes pic.twitter.com/l7APca773t — Daimler AG (@Daimler) February 15, 2021

While one of the two photographs the company teased show the car in a silhouette, the other one focuses on the led headlights and teal-lamps.

Christian Früh, development boss of the past three C-Class generations, told Autocar UK that the new car is going to be 65mm longer than its previous versions. The car's size has also been worked to make it distinctly different from the A-class limousine, which is expected to launch this year.

In the photographs of a prototype, one can see the dashboard has been crafted largely keeping the S-Class in mind. The dashboard has a large touchscreen in the centre and four central AC vents.

Fruh said the car is also spacious compared to its predecessors, saying it has 25mm more rear legroom and 13mm more headroom.

All the versions of the fifth-gen C-Class, including standard and performance, will feature four-cylinder engines. According to Firstpost, there will be a range of 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines equipped with a mild-hybrid system, along with plug-in hybrid versions.