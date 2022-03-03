Mercedes-Benz rolls out Maybach S-Class in India

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday said it has launched Maybach S-Class in the country with the price starting at Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom).

The company has introduced the model in two trims -- Maybach S-Class 680 4MATIC starts from Rs 3.2 crore, while the price of locally produced Maybach S-Class 580 4MATIC begins at Rs 2.5 crore.

"The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is a unique combination of luxury and technology, and we are confident it will exceed customer expectations," Mercedes-Benz India managing director & CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

The launch of the model underlines the company's focus on introducing the most desirable products for our Indian customers and exceeds the luxury offering introduced by the new S-Class, he added.

"The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the most advanced and exquisite product we have made in India till date, and it underlines our focus on the growing demand for the high-end segment in our portfolio," Schwenk noted.

The S 580 4MATIC comes powered by an eight-cylinder petrol engine with an integrated second-generation starter-alternator (ISG) and 48-volt onboard electrical system.

The S580 4MATIC engine generates an output of 370Kw (503 hp) enabling a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. The Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC features the familiar V12 engine, for the first time combined with 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

Both the engines are equipped with GPF (gasoline particulate filter) and are future-ready to comply with the stringent emission norms, the automaker said.