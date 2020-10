Mercedes Benz has recovered 80 percent of its pre-COVID sales volumes, said the German luxury car maker in a statement. The company which has sold over 5,000 cars since January this year, has seen the biggest recovery in the last three months. Compared to 563 cars sold between April-June, Mercedes Benz sold 2,058 cars during the July-September period.

“This performance is driven by our exciting product introductions, rolling-out of attractive financial packages, combined with the gradual pick-up in business and economic activities. We are confident, the upcoming festive season will deliver further momentum for the sales recovery. We remain optimistic for the fourth quarter as the current demand situation and the feedback of the customers is very positive," said Martin Schwenk, the MD & CEO of Mercedes Benz India.

48 percent of the company’s September sales were driven by SUV buyers. The GLC, GLE and GLS SUV’s along with C-Class & E-Class sedans continue to be the volume drivers, said the company.

Mercedes Benz has also seen a greater demand for pre-owned cars post lockdown. The company’s digital platforms have significantly contributed to sales in the last three months.

“In July-September period, Mercedes-Benz India online car booking contributed up to 20 percent of sales volume, underscoring the growing prominence of online sales platforms and the changing consumer preference for online shopping”, said the company.