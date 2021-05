Global high-end car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz, on May 25 announced the launch of two of its new SUVs in India. The new GLA and the AMG GLA 35 4M are the latest additions to the company’s growing portfolio in India.

The AMG GLA 35 4M is the 13th completely knocked down (CKD) model and the third AMG model to be introduced in the country. The car launch was delayed to May because of the pandemic situation. The company said in its press statement that the sale of the vehicles will be in “accordance with local economic activities and adhering to all local guidelines.”

The company also said the launch of the two vehicles was “based on increasing customer demand, to sustain the business continuity and support the economic sustenance of the retail network.”

The two new cars can be purchased online as well and will be available at introductory prices of Rs 42.10 lakh for the new GLA and Rs 57.3 lakh for the AMG GLA 35 4M till July 1. The new GLA will be available in petrol and diesel variants with 163 horsepower and 190 horsepower engines. The AMG GLA 35 4M is only available in a petrol variant with a 306 horsepower engine.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The new GLA which has grown to be more aggressive, bold looking and tech-laden than ever before, has been a much-awaited product for customers. The SUV now also comes as a locally manufactured AMG with the AMG GLA 35 4M, our third AMG model. In addition, the industry best eight-year extended warranty on engine and transmission makes the GLA and AMG GLA 35 4M compelling products, driving complete peace of mind.”

Schwenk also added, “We are standing firm with our 2021 strategy without any significant alterations at this point. However, there can be some delays expected in our product introductions due to the market challenges and sentiments.”