If you are a fan of the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai, you might remember the iconic road trip scene where Akash, Sameer and Sid zoom through the highways from Mumbai to Goa. Well, that was on a Mercedes-Benz SLK convertible! The German-carmaker has launched the latest generation version of the same car in India. Mercedes-Benz’s new flagship convertible sports car, the SL 55 AMG, is priced starting at Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The new SL 55 is the seventh generation of the legendary SL series that dates back to 1954. It is also the first SL model to feature a fabric roof instead of a metal one, which makes it lighter and more spacious. The roof can be opened or closed in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph.

The roadster can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 295 kmph. The Mercedes AMG SL 55 competes with the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet (Rs 2.18 crore) and Lexus LC 500h (Rs 2.39 crore) in the Indian market.

The SL 55 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 476hp and 700Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system that ensures optimal traction and stability. It also comes with rear axle steering as standard, which improves handling and agility.

The SL 55 is designed to impress with its sleek and sporty look. It is larger than its predecessor in every dimension, measuring 4,705mm in length, 1,915mm in width and 1,359mm in height. The wheelbase has also been increased by 117mm to 2,700mm to accommodate the rear seats.

The design of the SL features a prominent Panamericana grille, angular LED headlights, a long bonnet with power domes, quad exhausts and 20-inch alloy wheels. Customers can also opt for 21-inch wheels and eight exterior paint options.

The interior of the SL is inspired by the latest S-Class and C-Class models, with an 11.9-inch touchscreen that can be tilted between 12deg and 32deg. The touchscreen runs the latest MBUX operating system and offers various display modes, including AMG and soft-top modes. The touchscreen is complemented by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an optional heads-up display.

The SL also gets an AMG twin-spoke steering wheel, a Burmester sound system, an Airscarf function that blows warm air around your neck when the roof is down and an AMG Track Pace programme that records your performance data on the track.

The SL offers five interior upholstery options, two interior trim options and two seat options. The upholstery options include black Nappa leather and microfibre with red or yellow stitching, black Nappa leather, sienna brown Nappa leather and truffle brown Nappa leather. The trim options include aluminium and carbon fibre. The seat options include AMG sports seats and AMG performance seats.