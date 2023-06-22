The SL55 AMG is the seventh generation of the SL series that dates back to 1954. It features a 2-door design with a retractable fabric roof that can be opened or closed in 15 seconds.

If you are a fan of the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai, you might remember the iconic road trip scene where Akash, Sameer and Sid zoom through the highways from Mumbai to Goa. Well, that was on a Mercedes-Benz SLK convertible! The German-carmaker has launched the latest generation version of the same car in India. Mercedes-Benz’s new flagship convertible sports car, the SL 55 AMG, is priced starting at Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The new SL 55 is the seventh generation of the legendary SL series that dates back to 1954. It is also the first SL model to feature a fabric roof instead of a metal one, which makes it lighter and more spacious. The roof can be opened or closed in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph.