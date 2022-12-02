Mercedes-Benz Launches GLB, EQB Models In India: Check price, features & specs

The three customizations available for the GLB series are each priced at Rs 63.8 lakh, Rs 66.8 lakh, and Rs 69.8 lakh. The price of the fully electric EQB 300 4MATIC is Rs 74.5 lakh.

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz on Friday unveiled two seven-seat sports utility vehicles — GLB and EQB — in India at prices ranging from Rs 63.8 lakh to Rs 74.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The three customizations available for the GLB series are each priced at Rs 63.8 lakh, Rs 66.8 lakh, and Rs 69.8 lakh. The price of the fully electric EQB 300 4MATIC is Rs 74.5 lakh.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki plans price hike across models from January

"Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and a pair of seats, for the pre-teens or even pets," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

He noted that the car manufacturer is now providing clients with three powertrain options for the first time: petrol, diesel, and electric.

"The launch of the EQB is also a significant step towards our vision of transitioning to a climate neutral fleet gradually, with four luxury EVs in the Mercedes-Benz India portfolio," Schwenk said.

Additionally, the manufacturer based in Pune claimed that by the end of this year, there would be an additional 10 ultra-fast chargers spread out across the nation.