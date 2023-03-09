Mercedes-Benz India to raise car prices by up to 12 lakh from April 1

The luxury carmaker reasoned that rising input costs and adverse impact of foreign exchange had affected costs. It should also be noted that this is the automotive manufacturer’s second hike in three months.
German marque Mercedes-Benz is set to increase prices of its vehicles by 5 percent, between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12 lakh across different models. The revised prices will come into effect from April 1, 2023.
Mercedes-Benz India stated that “depreciation of the currency compared to the Euro, combined with increased input costs, as well as logistics costs, have been exerting pressure on its overall operational cost. To offset these costs, the company has decided to revise the ex-showroom prices of its models.”
Following the price hike, the GLA and A-Class Limousine will cost Rs 2 lakh more, while the price of the S 350d will go up by Rs 7 lakh. The top-of-the-line Maybach S 580 will see its price rise by a whopping Rs 12 lakh.
Following the price hike, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will see a price increase of about Rs 2 lakh, while its entry-level sports utility vehicle (SUV) GLA’s price will go up around Rs 7 lakh for the top-end S 350d limousine.
On the other hand, Mercedes’s flagship offering Maybach S 580 will see a price hike of nearly Rs 12 lakh. The company had previously increased the prices of Maybach S 580 in January this year by up to 5 percent.
Mercedes-Benz India, in 2022, had posted its best-ever sales at 15,822 units, up 41 percent as against 11,242 units in 2021.
Updated Model-wise prices (Ex-showroom, India):
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Mar 9, 2023 6:32 PM IST
