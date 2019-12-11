Auto
Mercedes-Benz India to increase price of its models by up to 3%
Updated : December 11, 2019 03:12 PM IST
The new prices will come into effect from the first week of January 2020.
The company said that the price hike is an attempt to offset the increased in input and commodity costs from next year.
