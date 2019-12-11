Mercedes-Benz India to increase price of its models by up to 3%

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday announced an increase in ex-showroom prices of its vehicles by up to 3 percent. The new prices will come into effect from the first week of January 2020.

The new prices will vary across models and go up to 3 percent.

The company said that the price hike is an attempt to offset the increased in input and commodity costs from next year.

The automobile industry in the country has endured a difficult year with most major manufacturers reporting declining sales over the course 2019. After a brief festive season uptick in sales in October, sales slumped again in November.

Data from industry body, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released on Tuesday showed a 12 percent decline in sales in November year-on-year. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, saw its sales fall by 2 percent last month.

The economic downturn—as evidenced by the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth falling to 4.5 percent—which has led to a slowdown consumption, has been attributed to the auto industry’s troubles. Further, the BS-VI emission norms which come into effect from April next year could be another reason for the prospective buyers to hold off on their purchase for the time being.