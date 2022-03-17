Mercedes-Benz India to hike model prices by up to 3% from April 1

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 3 percent from April 1 in order to partially offset the impact of increase in input costs.

The prices of the cars retailed by the Pune-based firm would go up in the range of Rs 50,000-Rs 5 lakh from next month. "The imminent price correction would be in the range of 3 percent, across the entire model range. The constant increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company," the luxury automaker said in a statement.

The rising input costs also led to a significant increase in the company's operational costs, prompting it to revise the ex-showroom price of the entire model range in its endeavour to operate a sustainable and fundamentally strong business, it added.

From April 1, the price of A 200 Limousine would start from Rs 42 lakh, GLA 200 from Rs 45 lakh, GLC 200 from Rs 62 lakh, GLE 300 d 4M from Rs 86 lakh, GLS 400d 4M from Rs 1.16 crore, LWB E-Class 200 from Rs 71 lakh, S-Class 350 d from Rs 1.6 crore, AMG E 63 S 4MATIC (CBU) from Rs 1.77 crore, and AMG- GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe (CBU) from Rs 2.7 crore (all prices ex-showroom).

"At Mercedes-Benz we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs," Martin Schwenk , Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India, said.

The new price range of the vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning, enabling seamless continuation of best-in-segment ownership experiences for discerning customers, he added.

Earlier, Audi India had also announced price hike across its product range by up to 3 percent.

