Mercedes-Benz India sells 4,857 units in first six months of 2021

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a sales record of 4,857 units in the January-June 2021 period. The luxury car manufacturer in the same period of 2020 had retailed only 2,948 units. In terms of percentage, Mercedes Benz had a 65 percent growth compared to last year.

The car manufacturer buoyed by its sales attributes its success to a strong recovery in customer sentiments and eight new launches. The unlocking of markets also helped in the sales, the company said.

According to a company release, there has been a strong demand for top-end cars like GLS Maybach 600, New S-Class along with AMGs with the LWB E-Class remaining the single highest-selling model followed by GLE luxury SUV. The biggest contributors in the first half of 2021 sales volumes were the A-Class Limousine and the all new GLA. The company also said their luxury EV, which is India’s first luxury EV too, has evinced good responses with strong orders.

Betting big on online sales

Despite the lockdown across India in the April-May period, Mercedes Benz had a 35 percent online sales penetration while for the first six months period, online sales contributed 20 percent to the overall sales. The company is betting high on online sales as it has received over 25,000 leads in the first six months alone.

The car manufacturer has plans to ramp up production along with operation and sales too.