Mercedes-Benz India, the country's largest luxury car maker, reported a 38 percent decline in sales in the first three months of the year, with a sale of 2,386 units, compared to 3,885 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

The fall in volumes comes against the backdrop of "challenging market conditions, ongoing macro-economic headwinds, and the current shut down in the country," Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.

The company has suspended operations in the country since March 21, which was then followed by a country-wide lockdown leading to dealerships having to shutter showrooms as well.

Sales were also impacted due to the unavailability of BS-IV variants of some key volume models, as the company completely switched over to a BS-VI portfolio by December 2019, according to Martin Schwenk, Managing Director, and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

"We started 2020 on a high note and our existing, as well as newly launched models, continued to draw customer traction till the time sales came to a complete stop, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation", he added.

As the country continues to be in lockdown, the company is strengthening its online sales channel to keep customer interest alive.

The company currently offers pre-owned cars on its online store, with a provision to book their car and choose a home delivery option online. Mercedes-Benz expects a significant part of its total sales in India to be completed online by 2025, according to the company.

MBIL says it is working on bringing the online retail channel to new cars as well and is collaborating with its dealers to sign them up on the online portal.