Mercedes-Benz has a car that can read your mind; check details

Mind-controlled cars may not be limited to science fiction in the future. Mercedes-Benz showcased a new variant of its concept car that individuals can control by just using their minds. Vision AVTR is a concept car from the leading German automobile manufacturer, features no buttons, wheels or dials inside the car, instead it is controlled through the power of thought. The new variant of the car was showcased by the company at the IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich recently, among some of its other new vehicles. The concept car was first seen in the CES 2020.

The Vision AVTR is controlled through a brain-computer interface (BCI), an electrode measuring device that users will have to strap on their heads. After being calibrated, the BCI measures brain waves and causes a series of actions based on preprogrammed triggers. Users will be able to focus on various lights on the digital display dashboard of the car, each of that serves a different purpose. The BCI device will be able to understand which light is being focused onto and trigger the associated action.

“Mercedes-Benz is setting another milestone in the merging of man and machine with the research and development of brain-computer interface applications in cars. BCI technology has the potential to further enhance driving comfort in the future, for example,” said Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for sales.

While the release of the Vision AVTR is not likely anytime in the near future due to the safety issues relating to thought-controlled vehicle controls on real-life roads, the technology does show how far automobiles have come in just over a hundred years.

The car has been named based on an analogous thought control technology shown in the Disney film Avatar but the AVTR stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation. The vehicle features a single-bow design exterior and interior furnished with sustainable material.