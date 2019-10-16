Auto
Mercedes-Benz debuts its iconic G-Class diesel variant in India
Updated : October 16, 2019 03:16 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched G 350 d, a diesel variant of its iconic G-Class, in India.
The G-Class, Mercedes-Benz’s off-roader classic first rolled out of production in 1979, and has gone on to set a benchmark for SUVs the world over.
The car carries a price tag of Rs 1.5 crore ex-showroom across India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more