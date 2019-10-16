Mercedes-Benz debuts its iconic G-Class diesel variant in India

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched G 350 d, a diesel variant of its iconic G-Class, in India.

The G-Class, Mercedes-Benz’s off-roader classic first rolled out of production in 1979, and has gone on to set a benchmark for SUVs the world over.

The car carries a price tag of Rs 1.5 crore ex-showroom across India.

The G 350 d has been touted as the most efficient version of the G-Class of all time. It runs on a 2925 cc engine that packs 286 horse power and 600 Newton metre of torque. The car is capable of reaching 100 kilometre per hour from 0 in just 7.4 seconds. The 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission in the G 350 d has a model-specific software application to achieve very short shift times.

Technical specifications of the new Mercedes-Benz G 350 d:

Announcing the launch, Martin Schwenk, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said: “Today, Mercedes-Benz offers the fans and customers in India the first ever diesel G-Class, the Mercedes-Benz G 350 d.”

He continued: “The G 350 d with limitless customization possibilities is positioned as a lifestyle vehicle for aficionados, who want a highly personalized vehicle, which is an expression of their dynamic personality.”