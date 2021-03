The Mercedes-AMG One has been one of the most anticipated hypercars in recent times. The company first mentioned the car in 2017. It had then promised a hypercar with the power of F1. However, COVID-19 meant that the car production plans had to take a backseat.

Now, the company has finally released a few images of the car. Going by the set of images on the company’s official Instagram page, it looks like the car is now set to be produced.

(Image: Instagram)

At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the car was displayed initially as a Project One Concept. Initially, it was projected to be launched in 2019. However, a number of technical glitches primarily due to the emissions certification issues around its 1.6-litre F1-inspired V6 engine plug-in hybrid engine kept the project on hold. Moreover, the pandemic has also played a major role in delaying the project. Now, it is expected to reach owners by the end of 2021.

Specifications

On Instagram, the series of images were broken up in a mosaic format. Though there are no images of the interiors, we get a close look at some of the car’s exterior features. Though the company hasn’t revealed much information along with the images, one thing is clear — the car is packed with F1 influence and technology, including hybrid systems.

(Image: Instagram)

One of the key features of the Mercedes-AMG One’s functional shape is the huge centre spine. In the images, the active aero components entrenched around the body — from the rear wing to the vents in the wheel arches — are also prominent.

(Image: Instagram)

Engine

Apart from this, there is a 1.6-litre V6 engine that's taken from the Mercedes F1 W06 Hybrid racer and turns up to 11,000 rpm. Going by some reports, it is capable of producing sweltering 1,000 hp. For public roads, it is said to be among the best handling and quickest cars to be ever built.

Pricing