Mercedes launches AMG GT 63 S E Performance in India after witnessing 107% growth in Q1 2023

Mercedes Benz India on Tuesday launched AMG GT 63 S E Performance, its most powerful production car ever, at Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom). Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes Benz India, in an interview with CNBCtv18, said that this is the second AMG launch of this year and the company plans to continue to excite customers in the top-end segment.

"Mercedes Benz had the best year in terms of sales and revenue last year and hopes to improve this performance this year as well. The company has plans to launch 10 new cars this year out of which two cars have already been launched," Iyer added.

Interestingly, Mercedes Benz's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) AMG GT 63 S E Performance is also the second AMG that has been launched in India this year. The company said the new car is inspired by its F1 technology.

Out of the eight new cars that are in the launch pipeline, 50 percent will be in the top-end segment, Iyer said. "Mercedes is seeing a huge demand for its cars over Rs 1 crore bracket and last year this segment grew by over 100 percent. The company hopes to have a stellar performance in the new financial year and is hopeful of clearing its pending deliveries."

Mercedes-Benz further said that it has managed to sell 16,497 units in FY23, growing at 37 percent as against 12,071 units in FY22. The company added that it has recorded its ‘Best ever Q1’ with 4,697 new cars delivered in Q1 2023, a growth of 17 percent as compared to 4,022 units in Q1 2022.

The luxury carmaker also said that its top-end vehicles witnessed 107 percent growth in Q1 2023 and has successfully reduced the waiting period for its models.

The current waiting period for Mercedes' entry-level cars like A-Class, C-Class, and E-Class stands between 0-3 months, while for GLE, GLS and S-Class are around 2- 6 months.

Mercedes AMG–GT 63 S E Performance design and features

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance is a big four-door sedan with a long bonnet and a swooping roofline. The car also gets an aggressive AMG face, a sleek rear fascia with slim LED headlights and a retractable spoiler. The flared wheel arches house massive dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance comes with the brand's latest 3-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen setup featuring two 12.3-inch displays. Besides the AMG-specific steering wheel, it also gets sports seats and sportier interior trim.

Mercedes AMG–GT 63 S E Performance powertrain

At the heart of the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The total output is 831 BHP and 1,470 Nm.

The car is equipped with a 6.1 kWh battery, which enables it to run in the pure-EV mode for 12 km at up to 130 km/h. Mercedes also claims that the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 316 km/h.

The company recently launched a fully equipped AMG Edition 1 that will be available for a limited period in select markets. This limited-time Edition 1 comes with exclusive specifications and elements such as the MANUFAKTUR alpine grey uni paintwork, 21-inch AMG forged wheels in cross-spoke design and seat covers padded with exclusive AMG Nappa leather with contrasting red topstitching.