Mercedes AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ launching in India today: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The EQS 53 4MATIC+ will be the first AMG-based performance EV from Mercedes to be launched in India. The electric sedan is expected to offer a range of around 320 to 550 km on a single full charge depending on the conditions, package and mode selected.

Mercedes-Benz will launch the all-electric AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ in India today. The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 aims to marry the best of AMG performance with the sheer opulence of an S-Class. The all-electric model will set a new benchmark in the super-luxury sedan segment, and it will be longer, wider and faster than the outgoing S-Class of Mercedes.

The luxury electric car’s launch event is set to take place at 12:30 pm today.

The company has said that the car will initially be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU), however, Mercedes may locally assemble the luxury EV and introduce more affordable variants later.

ALSO READ:

As per reports, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is expected to be launched at an introductory price upwards of Rs 2 crore.

Design

The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ sports a sleek coupe design that will be complemented by a blacked-out paint job. It has all LED lighting with a DRL that stretches from one end to the other at the front. The EQS 53 will also sport a unique design for the grille area with a large Mercedes-Benz logo and chrome inserts.

At the rear, the AMG EQS 53 will feature lighting elements stretching end-to-end. The rear brake lights form a curved 3D helix. Mercedes is expected to offer 22-inch AMG alloy wheel options for the AMG EQS 53.

Features

The EQS 53 will be the first Mercedes-Benz to house the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that merges three separate OLED displays into one curved piece of Gorilla Glass. The screen gives the floating over the dashboard. The three screens of the Hyperscreen measure 12.3-inch, 17.7-inch and 12.3-inch respectively.

The AMG EQS 53 will also offer an AMG Sound Experience package with three sound modes - Balanced, Sport and Powerful to give a traditional feeling of a fossil fuel-powered AMG.

Battery and power

The Mercedes EQS 53 supports fast charging of up to 200 kW that can charge the luxury electric sedan from 10 to 80 percent in just 31 minutes. A traditional 7.4 kW home charger will take 15 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge the vehicle.

The EQS 53 4MATIC+ is powered by a 108-kWh battery and propelled by a dual electric motor setup. It will put out 658 hp of max power and 950 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes claims that the electric sedan can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, and it tops out at 220 kmph.

The luxury electric sedan is expected to offer a range of around 320 to 550 km on a single full charge depending on the conditions, package and mode selected.