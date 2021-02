Tata Motors Ltd. has announced the appointment of Marc Llistosella as its new chief executive officer and managing director who will be assuming office from July 1 this year.

In the media communication, N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Motors Ltd., introduced Llistosella as an “experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in Commercial Vehicles and has extensive operational experience in India”.

The automotive expert, who completed his education in economics, marketing and sales from the University of Cologne (Germany), has a long and successful track record in greenfield projects and turnaround management. He has a vast experience in leading business and running sales, strategic planning as well as marketing and network management.

In April 2015, he took over as president and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, and the head of Daimler Trucks Asia, where he branded Fuso as a leader in the electrification of commercial vehicles. There, he led over 15,000 employees and monitored the production of 170,000 vehicles a year, clocking annual revenues of over $7 billion, until 2018.

He served as the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd. from 2008 to 2014 where he was credited with building a greenfield organisation and business unit to develop, produce and sell trucks.

Llistosella launched BharatBenz in 2012, turning it into a successful brand within a short period of time. He is currently on the board of a Swedish transport company named Einride, which specialises in electric vehicles.

Llistosella will be succeeding Guenter Butschek, who is serving as current CEO and MD and has expressed his desire to relocate to Germany for personal reasons as his contract ends soon. At the request of Tata Motors board, he has agreed to stay in office till June 30 this year.