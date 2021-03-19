Medium and heavy CVs primed for super recovery regardless of scrappge policy: Edelweiss

Brokerage house Edelweiss Securities said that medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) are primed for a super recovery after the government announced the details of the proposed vehicle scrappage policy in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"Regardless of the scrappage policy, we believe M&HCVs and trucks are set for a strong upcycle as FY21E sales is lowest in over a decade, which clearly shows postponement of replacement demand," the brokerage said in a note.

Edelweiss Securities pointed out that the success of this policy hinges on support from states as well as OEMs. That said, the brokerage retains its bullish outlook for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) independent of the scheme.

Highlights of the scrappage policy include i) Scrapping centres to give 4–6 percent of the ex-showroom price as scrap value. ii) States could pitch in with road tax rebates of 25 percent on PVs and 15 percent on CVs. iii) OEMs are advised to offer a 5 percent discount on purchases against a scrapping certificate. iv) Waiver on registration fees for new purchases.

moratorium/restructuring, lean inventory and abundant liquidity all bode well for M&HCV demand, it noted. The brokerage expects a combination of these factors to drive a robust M&HCV volume revival.

The policy aims to keep old polluting vehicles off the roads while promoting newer vehicles to boost growth in the auto sector, which has been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic.