Medium and heavy CVs primed for super recovery regardless of scrappge policy: Edelweiss

Updated : March 19, 2021 02:10 PM IST

Brokerage house Edelweiss Securities said that medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) are primed for a super recovery
Regardless of the scrappage policy, we believe M&HCVs and trucks are set for a strong upcycle, it added.
Edelweiss Securities pointed out that the success of this policy hinges on support from states as well as OEMs.
