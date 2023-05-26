McLaren sees growth potential in the Indian supercar market; launches hybrid supercar Artura

The Artura PHEV features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine producing 585hp coupled with a 95hp, 225Nm rear-mounted electric motor. The Artura is also the first McLaren with a V6 engine and the third with a hybrid powertrain – after the P1 and Speedtail.

British luxury automotive manufacturer McLaren Automotive Ltd launched its Artura hybrid supercar in India on Friday at a price of Rs 5.1 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). McLaren claims that this plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) can sprint from 0-100kph in 3.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 330kph.

Paul Harris, Managing Director, APAC and China, McLaren Automotive Ltd, believes that the Indian market is ready for supercars. “The Indian market has seen development in its customer base and the number of cars sold here,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “There is future potential, and the growth rate is increasing. India is a vibrant place to work due to technological advancements. It’s the perfect time for us to be here.”

Harris also mentioned that McLaren currently has a good order bank in India and it takes 6-18 months to deliver a McLaren in India. “We have to keep the order bank vibrant,” he said. “We have enough orders until the second half of next year.”