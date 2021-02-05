May look to hike prices in Q1FY22 to offset cost inflation: M&M

Homegrown diversified group Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) production challenges arising due to an acute semi-conductor shortage continue to impact its automotive sales.

Noting that the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) could not manage to ramp up production as it had anticipated in the third quarter, M&M said its channel inventory has fallen to nearly 24 days, much lower than the 44 days stock it had on average in the preceding quarter.

In fact, while M&M said production will be better in February and March, it will be well over 4-5 months before the supply of semi-conductors stabilises.

"Given the global nature of the problem, impact of the semi-conductor shortage could spill over into quarter two of this calendar year," Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto & farm sector said, "We expect normalisation in supplies around June - July."

Also read: Maruti begins exporting off-roader Jimny, readies pipeline for next 18 months

While noting that its utility vehicles grew 11 percent in the quarter, M&M said production remained hindered due to the shortage of engine control units because of its dependence on one supplier.

M&M's spotlight product currently is undoubtedly the Thar, which the company said has been clocking upwards of 6,000 bookings a month. However, M&M said it is going to stick to its production plans of 3,000 units a month, ramping it up to 5,000 units a month by April-May.

At this point in time when demand for passenger vehicles is robust, automakers have been contending with significant challenges on the input side.

Rising commodity prices have kept margins pressured for automakers, and while all major OEMs have taken price hikes in January already, they're also evaluating further price hikes to pass on some of these costs to the customers.

Also read: Tata commences bookings for Safari at Rs 30,000, SUV to be launched on February 22

"We are using multiple ways to mitigate commodity price hikes," Jejurikar said. However, while the company will continue to work on reducing costs, it could look at hiking prices once again in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

OEMs like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have also indicated that passing on some impact of commodity price inflation to the consumers is being actively considered alongside other cost-reduction methods.

M&M reported total sales of 1,15,272​ vehicles in the December quarter, a contraction of 7 percent on a Q-o-Q basis, but grew its tractor volumes 20 percent to 97,420 units during the same period.

Also read: Volkswagen plans to challenge Google with own autonomous car software