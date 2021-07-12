Maserati to throttle in tier-II and tier-III cities

Italian luxury car manufacturer Maserati on Monday said it will focus on emerging markets in India, as smaller tier-II and II cities fuel demand for luxury cars.

"Over the past few years, smaller cities like Mangalore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Goa, among others, have shown an increase in demand for luxury vehicles," said Bojan Jankulovski, head of India operations for Maserati.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Jankulovski said the company is foreseeing a sizable surge in demand and while focusing on traditional metros, the company will also try to drive sales in tier II and III markets in 2021 and 2022.

The carmaker is gearing up for a product offensive in India with the launch of the Maserati MC20. The super sports car with the new V6 engine will be launched by March next year.

The Levante and Quattroporte are likely to be launched soon, with the Levante launch expected in the coming weeks. Powered by the V8 engine, Levante is one of the fastest SUV's with a top speed of 304 km/hour.

Speaking about the company's plans to roll out electric vehicles in India, Jankulovski said Maserati took a major step forward in its strategy for electrification, with the Ghibli Hybrid.

"The India launch of Levante Hybrid is expected in Q4 2021. The Levante Hybrid SUV combines the 4 cylinder, 2 litre engines with a 48-volt Hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking”, he said. Maserati will also be bringing the fully electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio to India in the future.

While India is a key part of Maserati's regional and global strategy, the company has no plans of manufacturing vehicles in the country and will continue to utilise its plant in Modena, Italy to cater to India and other markets.