Auto Maruti transports over 6.7 lakh cars through Indian Railways in 6 yrs Updated : July 08, 2020 12:35 PM IST MSI said it is the first auto manufacturer in the country to obtain Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) license The company now utilizes 27 rakes that can be operated at high speed of around 95 km/hr with each rake having a capacity to accommodate 318 cars. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply