Maruti Suzuki to launch CNG variants of Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza in 2021

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on CNG vehicles for the Indian automobile sector. India’s largest automaker will be introducing CNG variants for three of its more popular models in the country. Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, and Vitara Brezza are all set to receive CNG variants before the end of the year. Other CNG vehicles in the company’s portfolio include Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Eeco and Ertiga.

While specifications of CNG Swift and CNG Dzire leaked earlier, the details of CNG Vitara Brezza have recently made it to the web.

The leaked documents reveal that the new-gen Brezza CNG would output 91bhp of power and 122Nm of max torque. The CNG variant will be using a 1.5l naturally aspirated engine. The car will be mated to a 5-speed transmission. It will come with dual interdependent ECUs and intelligent injection system. The CNG variant will come in the VXi variant, which is available at a price of Rs 8.56 lakhs (ex-showroom), with a price of Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 90,000 more than the petrol variant.

There are no direct rivals to the Vitara Brezza’s CNG variant as no other carmaker offers compact SUVs with CNG drivetrain.

Maruti Swift and Maruti Dzire CNG variants will be using 1.2l DualJet K12C engines with 70 bhp of max power and 95 Nm of torque. The cars will be competing with Santro, Grand i10 Nios from Hyundai and Tata’s Tiago and Tigor in CNG segment hatchbacks and compact sedans.