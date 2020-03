Just as the Indian auto industry shifts to BSVI emissions standards, from April 1 this year, the country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki will no longer have a diesel product in the market. However, this exit may not be permanent. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the company plans to monitor the competition's BSVI diesel offerings, and will only then decide whether to make a comeback in the segment.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that there were concerns that MSIL (Maruti Suzuki India Limited) may lose market share in Q1’21 because of the absence of diesel cars in its portfolio. It is unclear how diesel cars will perform vis-a-vis petrol and also CNG models, which is the company's new big bet, and it will wait for clear trends to emerge before it draws up a timeline for possible re-entry.

As of Q3’20, total industry share for diesel cars stood at 29 percent, and Maruti’s overall market share was 53.2 percent in Jan-20, up from 48.9 percent in Oct-2019.

While MSIL will consider bringing back its bigger cars with BSVI diesel engines, it will certainly manufacture BSVI diesel hatchbacks, as under 5 percent of the company's sales were diesel hatchbacks, according to the source.

The company also believes that the gap between diesel & petrol prices is now quite small in most cities, with Delhi being the exception, while the cost of acquisition for BSVI diesel cars will be much higher vs petrol cars.

The company, in light of these considerations, will take a call on making bigger BSVI cars after studying competition’s BSVI pricing strategy. Sources CNBC-TV18 spoke to said that MSIL will press engineering resources to make BSVI diesel cars if demand is strong.

Other leading OEMs such as Hyundai, Tata Motors and Ford, continue to offer BSVI diesel hatchbacks.

Sources say that the company believes diesel will eventually be a very small segment of the PV market and that it is betting big on CNG, believe it will perform increasingly better.