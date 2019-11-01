Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales rise for the first time this fiscal, up 4.5% in October

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday said its domestic sales for the month of October 2019 rose 4.5 percent, at 1,44, 277 units — registering growth over the previous month for the first time this fiscal.

The company said sales of its mini segment fell 13.1 percent, at 28,537 units as against October 2018. Mini segment includes cars like Alto, newly launched S-Presso, old Wagon-R.

Further, its compact car segment saw sales rise nearly 16 percent. The company said sales of new Wagon-R, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 75,094 units in October 2019 as against 64,789 in same month of last year.

Its mid-sized car Ciaz saw a 39.1 percent drop in sales in October 2019, at 2,371 units.

The company said its utility vehicles sales rose 11.3 percent but vans (Omni and Eeco) dropped 26.8 percent.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose just 2.3 percent, at 1,39,121 units while exports rose 5.7 percent.