Maruti Suzuki's passenger car sales improve in September

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday said it sold 1,10,454 cars in domestic market in the month of September as against 93, 173 units in August on the back of festive season.

However, as against the same month of last year, Maruti Suzuki's sales fell 27.1 percent. In September of 2018, the company sold 1,51,512 cars.

Share price of Maruti Suzuki was trading at Rs 6,837.85 per share, up 1.79 percent on the BSE at 11:04 am.