Maruti Suzuki’s car sales now dominated by BS6 vehicles, says report

Over 70 percent of Maruti cars sold in October were BS6 models, CV Raman, the company's senior executive director told Autocar India. He added that the carmaker is working towards 100 percent sales from BS6 models within the next three months.

“As you know, enhanced safety requirement had already kicked in from 2017 and we got a very short window of three years for upgrading all vehicles to BS6 … It was very important for us that the entire ecosystem of Maruti should be able to make this change and not have obsolescence or have a fire sale at the end of the day,” Raman was quoted as saying by Autocar India.

The carmaker sold 139,121 passenger vehicles last month after becoming the first mainstream manufacturer in the country to launch a BS6-compliant model, the BS6 Baleno petrol, last April.

The company has since launched the BS6 compliant version of models such as Alto, Swift, Wagon R (1.2), Dzire, Ertiga, XL6 and S-Presso. However, the automaker is yet to launch the upgraded versions of Alto K10, Wagon R (1.0), Ignis, Celerio and Eeco, said the report.

The upgrading is crucial for automakers as the Supreme Court, last month, said that it will only allow sale and manufacture of BS6-compliant vehicles in India from April 1, 2020.