Maruti Suzuki’s car sales now dominated by BS6 vehicles, says report

Updated : November 19, 2019 12:27 PM IST

The carmaker sold 139,121 passenger vehicles last month after becoming the first mainstream manufacturer in the country to  launch a BS6-compliant model, the BS6 Baleno petrol, last April.
The company has since launched the BS6 compliant version of models such as Alto, Swift, Wagon R (1.2), Dzire, Ertiga, XL6 and S-Presso.
Over 70 percent of Maruti cars sold in October were BS6 models, CV Raman, the company's senior executive director, has said.
