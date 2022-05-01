Maruti Suzuki's April sales slipped by over 5% to 150661 units

Sales of Maruti Suzuki India Limited reduced by 5.6 percent in April with the total sale of 150661 units compared to 159691 units in the same month last year.

The total sales in April 2022 included domestic sales of 126261 units, sales to other OEM of 5987 units and exports of 18413 units, the company said in a statement.

In April 2021, the company recorded domestic sales of 137151 units, sales to other OEM were 5,303 units and exports were of 17237 units.

The company said that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly the domestic models and that the company took all possible measures to minimize the impact.

Sales for the company's domestic passenger vehicles, including vans and utility vehicles, in April 2022 saw a decline of 10 percent on a year-on-year basis at 121995 units.

Of them, Maruti sold 76,900 passenger cars in April 2022, compared to 98,926 units in April 2021.

The company's total domestic sales (passenger vehicles + light commercial vehicles + OEM) slipped 7 percent to 1,32,248 units as against 1,42,454 units in April 2021.

The car maker sold 17,137 units of Mini (Alto, S-Presso) in April 2022 compared to 25,041 units in the same month last year.

Under the Compact (Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR) category, the company sold 59184 units last month, compared to 72318 units in April 2021.

However, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 33 percent to 33941 units compared to 25484 vehicles in the year-ago month, the company said.

With PTI inputs