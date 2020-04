India’s market leader in passenger vehicles Maruti Suzuki has transferred approximately Rs 800-900 crore to its dealers to support them during this lockdown period.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing Maruti Suzuki said, “Dealers are facing problems with cash flow right now. We have transferred Rs 800-900 crore in cash funds to dealers to support them at this point”.

He further added that the company’s dealers had practically no BSIV inventory by March 23 and therefore no support was extended for unsold stock.

India’s auto sector took a big hit in March with practically no sales since March 20. Maruti Suzuki ended FY20 with a 16 percent decline over FY19 and a 47 percent decline in sales in March. Srivastava said that Maruti’s overall market share in March was 54 percent and a little above 51 percent for the full financial year.

Maruti Suzuki’s dealer network inventory would be 1.35 lakh units and the company is looking to accelerate online marketing campaigns once the lockdown is lifted.

Srivastava said, “We are preparing for different outcomes. It will take time for sentiment to revive. We are preparing ourselves to restore full normalcy after the lockdown is lifted”.

Unlike Tata Motors, which has decided to report only quarterly wholesale and retail numbers, Maruti Suzuki has no such plans. Srivastava said that the company would continue reporting monthly wholesale numbers.