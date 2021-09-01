Maruti Suzuki total August sales rise nearly 5% to 1.30 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker, on Wednesday posted total sales of 130,699 units in August 2021, registering a growth of 4.8 percent as compared to 124,624 units sold in the same month last year. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the carmaker to post sales of 1.33 lakh units in August 2021.

The company’s total domestic sales, including sales to other OEM, fell 5.7 percent to 110,080 units from 116,704 units, YoY. Exports jumped to 20,619 units as against 4,305 units in August 2020.

“Sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. The Company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact. While the sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage, the sales volume in August 2020 was impacted due to COVID-19 related disruptions,” Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.

Maruti Suki’s total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 103,187 units, down 8.7 percent from 113,033 units, YoY.

The company sold 2,588 units of its Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Super Carry in August 2021 as against 2,292 units sold in the year-ago period.

