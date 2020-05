Maruti Suzuki India, country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, will start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

"All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety," the company said.

Earlier in the day, Maruti Suzuki said it has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SoP) for its dealerships across the country amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The process ensures highest level of hygiene and sanitisation across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees, it added.

Car makers such as Maruti had to close their factories from March 22, following the lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.