Maruti Suzuki to recall over 7,000 Baleno RS due to defect in vaccum pump

The company suspects that there is a possible defect in the vacuum pump, which assists the brake function. In a rare case, the affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application, Maruti Suzuki added.
Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, on Friday, announced to recall of 7,213 Baleno RS vehicles manufactured between October 27, 2016, and November 1, 2019.
Maruti Suzuki further said the affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company-authorized dealer workshops for the replacement of the defective parts, which will be free of cost.
Earlier this month, the automaker launched New Super Carry Mini Truck with an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 5.15 lakh.
During the same period, Shashank Srivastava of Maruti Suzuki told CNBC-TV18 that the company will see higher penetration of CNG vehicles due to a fall in CNG prices. Also, the number of inquiries and bookings for CNG vehicles will rise.
The stock of Maruti Suzuki settled at Rs 8,566.05 per share, down 1.71 percent, when the market closed on April 21, 2023.
