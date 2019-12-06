Maruti Suzuki to recall 63,493 petrol Smart Hybrid variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 models

The largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd today announced to recall 63,493 units of petrol Smart Hybrid (SHVS) variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicles manufactured between January 1 to November 21 to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

The company said that it will proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for these vehicles and will inspect them for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU).

A possible defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier, the company informed exchanges.

“In the interest of its customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to proactively recall the vehicles for inspection and those found OK will be released immediately. Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost,” Maruti Suzuki said.