Auto
Maruti Suzuki to recall 63,493 petrol Smart Hybrid variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 models
Updated : December 06, 2019 01:26 PM IST
The Company will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU).
"Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost,” Maruti Suzuki said.
