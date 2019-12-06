#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Maruti Suzuki to recall 63,493 petrol Smart Hybrid variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 models

Updated : December 06, 2019 01:26 PM IST

The Company will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU).
"Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost,” Maruti Suzuki said.
Maruti Suzuki to recall 63,493 petrol Smart Hybrid variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 models
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,025 crore across businesses

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,025 crore across businesses

This stock is the only one from Nifty Bank to deliver 1,000% gains in 10 years

This stock is the only one from Nifty Bank to deliver 1,000% gains in 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV