Maruti Suzuki to recall over 40,00 WagonR cars to rectify potential safety fault

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest passenger carmaker, on Friday announced that it will recall over 40,000 units of WagonR, one of its bestselling models, due to a fault that’s causing two parts to rub against each other, a potential safety concern.

Maruti Suzuki said it will recall 40,618 WagonRs manufactured between November 15, 2018, and August 12, 2019. The fault is causing two parts—that is, the fuel hose and the metal clamp to rub against each other, Maruti Suzuki told CNBC-TV18.

“Starting 24th August 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost,” the company said in a statement. The Company will inspect 40,618 vehicles of WagonR (1 litre) for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp”, it added.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defect, said the statement.

Maruti has also advised the customers of the suspected WagonR (1 litre) to visit the company website’s ‘Important Customer Info’ tab and fill in the chassis number followed by a 14-digit alpha-numeric number) on the computer screen to check if their vehicle needs any attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

A Maruti dealership CNBC-TV18 contacted said they haven’t received complaints from customers about the fault, possibly, because it causes an intermittent interruption in the fuel flow, which is likely to go unnoticed in many cases.