Auto
Maruti Suzuki to recall over 40,00 WagonR cars to rectify potential safety fault
Updated : August 23, 2019 02:05 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has taken the decision to proactively recall WagonR cars to rectify a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with a metal clamp, the company said in an exchange filing.
Starting August 24, Maruti Suzuki dealers will be contacting owners of the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts for free of cost, it said.
In July, Maruti cut its production by 25.15 percent, making it the sixth month in a row that the country's largest car-maker reduced its output.
