Maruti Suzuki to recall 19,731 units of EECO to inspect & rectify incorrect marking of wheel rim size

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday announced that it will proactively and voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model to inspect and rectify 'incorrect marking of wheel rim size', if any, on the wheel in some of the vehicles.

In a routine inspection, Maruti Suzuki found that in some units of the EECO, manufactured between July 19, 2021 and October 5, 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked. This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment, a statement issued by the company stated.

The company said that the affected vehicle owners will receive communication from Maruti Suzuki-authorized workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if the wheel rim size marking is found to be incorrect.

"Customers can also visit the 'Imp Customer Info' section on the company website www.marutisuzuki.com and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard," the statement said.

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents, the company said.

In November 2020, Maruti Suzuki had said that it would recall over 40,000 units of the EECO model for a possible issue of the head lamp missing the standard symbol. The recall was for vehicles that were manufactured in the November 4, 2019 to February 25, 200 period. The company had said that if any action was required, it would undertake for free.

Maruti recently recorded its highest ever exports in a fiscal year. The company shipped 238,376 units versus 11,597 compared year-on-year, to over 100 countries in FY22.

Last month, Shashank Srivastava, ED - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, had said that the company was looking to roll out its first electric vehicle (EV) before 2025. He said he expected 8-10 percent of the overall passenger vehicle (PV) market to come from electric vehicles by 2030.