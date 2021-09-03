Maruti Suzuki to recall 1.82 lakh units of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, XL6 petrol variants

The country’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki will voluntarily recall 181,754 lakh units of the petrol variants of its Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6 models. The company has taken this decision to inspect a possible defect in these models manufactured between May 4, 2018, to October 27, 2020.

In an exchange filing on Friday, Maruti Suzuki said it had decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection or replacement of motor generator unit free of cost.

“The affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops. The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021. Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in waterlogged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicle,” the company said.

The recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects, it added.

At 1:50 pm, the shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 0.87 percent higher at Rs 6,850.00 apiece on the BSE.