Maruti Suzuki to raise vehicle prices from January 2020
Updated : December 03, 2019 03:45 PM IST
The price hike has been necessitated on account of increase in input cost, Maruti Suzuki said.
The company reported a nearly 2 percent drop in sales of its vehicles in November.
This has been a difficult year for automobile manufacturers in the country with most major automakers reporting decline in sales.
