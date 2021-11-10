Maruti Suzuki to launch first EV by 2025, says MD, CEO Kenichi Ayukawa

Maruti Suzuki plans to launch its first EV by 2025. Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa told CNBC-TV18 that Maruti will continue to pursue its CNG programme and a flexible fuel engine is also under development.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it is joining the electric vehicle (EV) race. The company plans to launch its first EV by 2025. Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa told CNBC-TV18 that Maruti will continue to pursue its CNG programme and a flexible fuel engine is also under development. He said that the company has no plans to bring back diesel products in India.

“We will announce the EV line-up that we are preparing in time to come but we will launch it by 2025", he said.

Speaking on the chip shortage issue, Ayukawa said the situation has improved but complete recovery in production will take time.

The auto giant launched the all-new version of its premium hatchback Celerio in the country, priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The manual trims are priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.44 lakh while the AGS (auto gear shift) variants are tagged between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh.

The company has also announced a few days back that it will go ahead and finalise plans to set up an Rs 18,000 crore new manufacturing facility in Haryana before the end of this calendar year with the state government reducing the gross salary cap to Rs 30,000 per month in its 75 percent job reservation policy for locals.

Company Chairman RC Bhargava has said that while the industry would have been "happier without the reservation policy", still the positive response of the state government after discussions with various industry bodies and associations has prompted the company to finalise the shifting of its congested Gurugram unit to a new location within the state.

