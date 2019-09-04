Auto
Maruti Suzuki to halt production for 2 days in Gurugram and Manesar plants
Updated : September 04, 2019 12:52 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced the closure of its passenger vehicle manufacturing operations at its Gurugram and Manesar plants on September 7 and 9.
Automobile sector in India is experiencing a continued slowdown with most major manufacturers reporting declining sales throughout 2019. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, announced a 32.7 percent dip in sales last month.
Last month Reuters reported widespread layoffs and production halts in manufacturing due to slowdown in the auto industry.
