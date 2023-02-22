Maruti Suzuki to export Jimny and Fronx SUVs for Australian market

Maruti Suzuki reported a 12 percent increase in total sales at 1,72,535 units in January 2023 compared to the same period last year. The company said its exports last month stood at 17,393 units as compared to 17,937 units in the same month last year.

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki will export its newly launched sports utility vehicle (SUV) 5-door Jimny and crossover coupe Fronx to the international markets including Australia.

According to the company, these SUVs will be completely manufactured in India for the overseas markets. Maruti Suzuki debuted the 5-door version of the Jimny and Fronx crossover at the Auto Expo 2023.

The 5-door version of the Jimny SUV will be sold as a counterpart to the 3-door SUV, which is already available in the international markets. While a launch timeline for Australia hasn't been announced yet, it is expected that the company would start dispatching by the end of 2023. Maruti has still not revealed the technical specifications of the Australia-spec Jimny and Fronx.

The Jimny 5-door comes with a wheelbase of 2,590 mm, which is slightly longer than the 3-door version. In India, the off-roader is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission as well as a four-wheel drive system.

The Fronx, on the other hand, is based on the company’s Heartect platform and comes with either a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 99 BHP and 147 Nm or a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 89 BHP and 113 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and an AMT.

In India, Maruti Suzuki had started accepting bookings for both cars, and the price is likely to be announced in the second quarter of 2023.

In addition to this, Maruti Suzuki reported a 12 percent increase in total sales at 1,72,535 units in January 2023 compared to the same period last year. The company said its exports last month stood at 17,393 units as compared to 17,937 units in the same month last year. This decline came due to a delay in shipments, which continued through the first week of February.

Maruti also revealed that it is having a bookings backlog of around 3,75,000 vehicles. It further added that its newly launched SUVs Fronx and Jimny are seeing good bookings in India with Jimny recording up to 800 bookings per day. On the other hand, Fronx is seeing bookings of around 300 per day.

