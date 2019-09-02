Auto
Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, others report decline in August auto sales as slowdown continues
Updated : September 02, 2019 02:08 PM IST
The automobile industry continued to be in the slow lane in August with all major players reporting significant declines in their respective sales.
Maruti Suzuki India reported a 32.7 percent decline in its vehicle sales last month YoY. The company sold 106,413 units, including exports, compared with 158,189 vehicles in August 2018.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Chennai on Sunday the GST Council would take the call on reducing the tax on motor vehicles.
