Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid India launch soon — expected price, mileage and features

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid may be launching as soon as September. Hybrid vehicles do not need to be plugged in to charge the battery as they are charged by the internal combustion engine (ICE).

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its latest hybrid offering, the Swift Hybrid, in the Indian market soon. As per reports, the Swift Hybrid could be launching in September this year. The car was earlier showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and was launched for the overseas market. The Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid is expected to be priced at around Rs 10 lakh in the Indian market.

Here’s what to expect from the India-spec Swift Hybrid:

Swift Hybrid expected engine

The Swift Hybrid is expected to pack an electric motor coupled to a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a lithium-ion battery pack. The 1.2-litre petrol engine in the Swift hybrid will make 91PS power and 118Nm of torque while the electric motor is expected to put out 13.5PS of power and 30Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer a 5-speed AMT and manual transmission with the hybrid version of the Swift and paddle shifters.

Expected features

The Swift Hybrid is expected to get some additional features over the standard Swift, including ventilated front seats, cruise control, paddle shifters and heads up display.

Mileage

The Swift Hybrid was earlier unveiled at the Auto Expo, Noida in 2020. The model showcased was a Japan-specific version, with a claimed mileage of 32 kmpl in the Japanese cycle test. Some reports even suggest that the Swift Hybrid may run up to 48.2 kmpl.

Design

The exterior of the Swift Hybrid is expected to be like the regular Swift, with some cosmetic updates. The interior too is expected to be similar as the regular swift, with a touch screen infotainment system, along with slightly premium features over the regular Swift.

How do hybrid cars work?

Hybrid electric vehicles are powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE) and generally consist of an additional electric motor, which uses energy stored in batteries. Hybrid electric vehicles do not need to be plugged in to charge the battery as they are charged by the ICE.

