Maruti Swift CNG is available via subscription — how, where & price details here

Maruti Suzuki launched a CNG-powered version of the Swift in India last week with prices starting at Rs 7.77 lakh. The CNG version of the Swift is available in the VXI and ZXi trim levels. The CNG Swift is also available through Maruti’s subscription service. Customers can lease a Swift CNG with prices starting at Rs 16,499 (all-inclusive monthly).

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is the ninth CNG powered car in the automaker’s portfolio. It uses Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre K-Series engine that produces 88bhp 113Nm of torque in petrol mode and in CNG mode it produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm torque. The only gearbox option offered is Maruti’s five-speed manual transmission. The fuel efficiency of the Maruti Swift CNG stands at 30.90 km per kg.

What is the subscription service?

The subscription service enables a customer to get a vehicle for a monthly fee. The customer gets full access to the vehicle without having to make any down payment. Subscribers need to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers complete maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance of the vehicle.

Maruti offers two number options — white number plate, in which the car is registered in the customer’s name and hypothecated to the leasing company; and black number plate, in which the car is registered in the leasing company’s name.

How the subscription model works

To subscribe, all the customer needs to do is pay a monthly fee and drive the car and pay for the fuel. All other costs, including maintenance and insurance, will be covered by the leasing company and the OEM. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price.

For the Swift S-CNG, both versions of the car are available to lease for periods of 24 months, 36 months and 48 months, and depending on the customer’s choice. The car can either be registered as a white plate subscription or a black plate subscription. The Swift S-CNG is available at an all-inclusive monthly subscription cost starting at Rs 16,499.

Cities where the subscription service is offered

Maruti has partnered with several service providers including ALD, Myles, Orix and Quiklyz to provide the subscription service in several cities of India.

The ALD white plate subscription is available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The Myles black plate subscription is available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Mangalore and Mysore.

The Orix white plate subscription is available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur and Indore.

The Orix black plate subscription is available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad and Jaipur

The Quiklyz white plate subscription is available in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Hyderabad