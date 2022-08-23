    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeauto News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG now available via subscription — here’s how the model works

    Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG now available via subscription — here’s how the model works

    Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG now available via subscription — here’s how the model works
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG was launched at a price of Rs 7.77 lakh Read on for details on the subscription service and how much it costs.

    Maruti Suzuki launched a CNG-powered version of the Swift in India last week with prices starting at Rs 7.77 lakh. The CNG version of the Swift is available in the VXI and ZXi trim levels. The CNG Swift is also available through Maruti’s subscription service. Customers can lease a Swift CNG with prices starting at Rs 16,499 (all-inclusive monthly).

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is the ninth CNG powered car in the automaker’s portfolio. It uses Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre K-Series engine that produces 88bhp 113Nm of torque in petrol mode and in CNG mode it produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm torque. The only gearbox option offered is Maruti’s five-speed manual transmission. The fuel efficiency of the Maruti Swift CNG stands at 30.90 km per kg.

    What is the subscription service?

    The subscription service enables a customer to get a vehicle for a monthly fee. The customer gets full access to the vehicle without having to make any down payment. Subscribers need to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers complete maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance of the vehicle.

    Also read: Toyota to reboot strategy for India, doubles down on its hybrid bet

    Maruti offers two number options — white number plate, in which the car is registered in customer’s name and hypothecated to leasing company; and the other is black number plate in which the car is registered in the leasing company’s name.

    Also read: France will pay people 4,000 euros to switch to electric bikes

    Here’s how the subscription model works

    To subscribe, all the customer needs to do is pay a monthly fee and drive the car and pay for the fuel. All other costs, including maintenance and insurance, will be covered by the leasing company and the OEM. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price.

    Also read: Planning to buy a CNG car? Here are the best 2022 picks

    For the Swift S-CNG, both versions of the car are available to lease for periods of 24 months, 36 months and 48 months, and depending on the customer’s choice. The car can either be registered as a white plate subscription or a black plate subscription. The Swift S-CNG is available at an all-inclusive monthly subscription cost starting at Rs 16,499. 

    Also read: Auto This Week: Maruti all-new Alto K10 launch, Mahindra’s big EVent, Ola’s first electric car
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

    Tags

    car subscription serviceCNGMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki Swift

    Next Article

    M&M shares race on EV charge as Nomura sees 23% upside

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng