Maruti Suzuki shifts Dzire production from Manesar to Gujarat: Report

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has shifted the production of one of its highest-selling models, Dzire, from Haryana’s Manesar to Gujarat’s Hansalpur. The auto giant has shifted the compact sedan’s production to the Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant because it wants to use the Manesar space for its new models, according to a news report.

A 100 percent subsidiary of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation, SMG -- set up in 2014 -- will now act as a contract manufacturer for Maruti Suzuki India limited (MSIL).

When did Production Start?

Initially, SMG started the production of Dzire in its newly-opened third plant in Hansalpur village of Ahmedabad district in April to share the load of the Manesar plant.

Last year, SMG had announced that the construction of the third plant was complete and it was slated to start operating from April 2021. The company stuck to the deadline. Three months on, the entire production has been shifted to the SMG plant.

On average, MSIL produces around 1,000 units of the Dzire a day. Like SMG’s first two plants, the third unit also has an installed capacity of 2,50,000 units per annum. The first two plants currently manufacture Maruti Baleno, its Toyota sibling Glanza, and Swift.

Maruti Suzuki hiked the prices of Swift and other CNG variants by up to Rs 15,000. The company said the new prices will come into effect from July 12. The prices have been hiked due to an increase in input costs. The prices of other Maruti models are also likely to go up soon.