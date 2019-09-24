Auto
Maruti Suzuki shares rally 16% in 3 days on strong sales optimism ahead of Navaratri
Updated : September 24, 2019 11:47 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki shares rose 4.12 percent intra-day to hit the day's high of Rs 7183.75 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.
Maruti Suzuki’s total sales in August 2019 stood at 106,413 amid a general slowdown in the sector from last few months.
So far this year, Maruti Suzuki stock has given negative returns with the scrip correcting by over 5.5 percent.
