Maruti Suzuki profit likely to jump 3.5 times as strong volumes aid sustained margin recovery

Maruti Suzuki — India's largest carmaker — is all set to report its quarterly numbers on Wednesday. Analysts will closely look out for trends in the auto giant's sales volumes, margin and management commentary to assess the demand prospects for the sector.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Maruti Suzuki to report a net profit of Rs 1,540 crore for the April-June period, a jump of 3.5 times compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

They estimate a 46.9 percent year-on-year jump in the auto major's revenue to Rs 26,103 crore, boosted by strong volume growth and a series of price hikes.

Analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate the company's margin to come in at 8.6 percent, building on a sharp recovery in the previous three months. They expect operating leverage, lower discount and price hikes to boost the company's margin.

Analysts also see Maruti Suzuki's sales volumes jumping to 4.68 lakh in the first quarter of the year ending March 2023, from 3.53 lakh in the year-ago period, aided by easing of supply chain constraints.