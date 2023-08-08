CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsMaruti Suzuki to issue equity shares on preferential basis to SMC for Suzuki Motor Gujarat stake

Maruti Suzuki to issue equity shares on preferential basis to SMC for Suzuki Motor Gujarat stake

Maruti Suzuki to issue equity shares on preferential basis to SMC for Suzuki Motor Gujarat stake
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Aug 8, 2023 10:17:26 AM IST (Updated)

The board evaluated two options for acquiring SMC's equity in SMG - one was payment in cash and the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

India's largest passenger carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has approved the issue of equity shares of the company on a preferential allotment basis to Suzuki Motor Corporation to acquire 100 percent stake of SMC in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd.

The board evaluated two options for acquiring SMC's equity in SMG - one was payment in cash and the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.
Post the evaluation of the options, the board concluded that the option of acquiring SMG shares by issue of Maruti Suzuki India equity shares to SMC would clearly be beneficial to minority shareholders and to the company.
Based on the data,
  • Net profit of Maruti Suzuki would be higher in the share swap option in each year, increasing by over Rs 1,400 crore in 2030-2031.
  • EPS would also be higher in the swap option, starting from Rs 7 per share and going up to Rs 20 in 2030-2031.
    • Maruti Suzuki's Net Profit (Rs. Crore)
    YearCashSwap
    March 20238,0498,049
    March 20248,1649,057
    March 20259,23610,192
    March 202610,44611,468
    March 202711,81112,905
    March 202813,35114,521
    March 202915,08716,340
    March 203017,04618,386
    March 203119,25520,689
    While the March 2023 figures are actual, Maruti has calculated the future net profit figures based on an assumed growth of 12.5 percent growth each year. The company has also clarified that it is not supposed to be taken as the company's profit projections for the future.
    The company would seek approval of minority shareholders at an Extrordinay General Meeting or through a postal ballott on a date to be fixed for terminating the current agreement, acquiring the shares of SMG from SMC and approving the said acquisition through the issue of equity shares.
    The total number of securities proposed to be issued to SMC as consideration for the stake purchase will be decided in a subsequent board meeting.
    Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava told CNBC-TV18 on August 1 that growth in Maruti will not be possible without reorganising the company. He further said that it makes sense for one management controls the total production of the car and technologies.
    Shares of Maruti Suzuki India are off the opening highs, currently trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 9,572.45.
    First Published: Aug 8, 2023 10:01 AM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki share priceSuzuki Motor Gujarat

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse

    Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse

    Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    50th Anniversary of hip-hop | The resonating evolution of rap music and its culture in India

    50th Anniversary of hip-hop | The resonating evolution of rap music and its culture in India

    Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    National Handloom Day | An industry's challenging journey — here's how it weathers the storms of change

    National Handloom Day | An industry's challenging journey — here's how it weathers the storms of change

    Aug 7, 2023 IST6 Min Read

    Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

    Tax Talks | Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

    Aug 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X