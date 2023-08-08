Maruti Suzuki to issue equity shares on preferential basis to SMC for Suzuki Motor Gujarat stake

The board evaluated two options for acquiring SMC's equity in SMG - one was payment in cash and the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

India's largest passenger carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has approved the issue of equity shares of the company on a preferential allotment basis to Suzuki Motor Corporation to acquire 100 percent stake of SMC in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd.

The board evaluated two options for acquiring SMC's equity in SMG - one was payment in cash and the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

Post the evaluation of the options, the board concluded that the option of acquiring SMG shares by issue of Maruti Suzuki India equity shares to SMC would clearly be beneficial to minority shareholders and to the company.

Based on the data,

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki would be higher in the share swap option in each year, increasing by over Rs 1,400 crore in 2030-2031.

EPS would also be higher in the swap option, starting from Rs 7 per share and going up to Rs 20 in 2030-2031.

Maruti Suzuki's Net Profit (Rs. Crore) Year Cash Swap March 2023 8,049 8,049 March 2024 8,164 9,057 March 2025 9,236 10,192 March 2026 10,446 11,468 March 2027 11,811 12,905 March 2028 13,351 14,521 March 2029 15,087 16,340 March 2030 17,046 18,386 March 2031 19,255 20,689

While the March 2023 figures are actual, Maruti has calculated the future net profit figures based on an assumed growth of 12.5 percent growth each year. The company has also clarified that it is not supposed to be taken as the company's profit projections for the future.

The company would seek approval of minority shareholders at an Extrordinay General Meeting or through a postal ballott on a date to be fixed for terminating the current agreement, acquiring the shares of SMG from SMC and approving the said acquisition through the issue of equity shares.

The total number of securities proposed to be issued to SMC as consideration for the stake purchase will be decided in a subsequent board meeting.

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava told CNBC-TV18 on August 1 that growth in Maruti will not be possible without reorganising the company. He further said that it makes sense for one management controls the total production of the car and technologies.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India are off the opening highs, currently trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 9,572.45.